Robert Keith White
Robert Keith White of Kerrville passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. A visitation/viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m.. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Robert was born on October 24, 1945 in Crystal City, Texas to parents Raymond and Aleta White. Having a father who worked in the oil field, Robert and his family made many places their home during his childhood. Robert graduated from High School in 1964 in Alice, Texas.
In 1966 Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for two tours to Vietnam on the U.S.S. St. Paul, during which time he also obtained the title of heavy weight boxing champion of the fleet.
Robert had a keen mind and an entrepreneurial spirit, which lead to many various business ventures including a retail sporting goods store, real estate syndications, an oil field pipe and supply company, oil and gas drilling and operations and opening the first climate-controlled storage facilities in Kerrville.
Robert married Bonnie Ayres on March 24, 1984 in Tomball, Texas and they resided in the Houston area until 1987, after which they moved to their ranch in Kenney County.
In the early 1990’s, Robert and Bonnie fulfilled a call from God to assist with the School of Christ International doing missionary work in Russia, after which Robert continued his missionary service for 17 years in many countries throughout the world. Robert was also active in prison ministry and pastored Victory Temple Church in Kerrville for 16 years. Robert and Bonnie have called Kerrville their home for 24 years.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Aleta, sister Sylvia, brothers Jerry and David, and son Brandon.
Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children Lisa Perez, Whitney Wigdahl and her husband Eric, and Kristin Merritt; grandchildren Alexandria, Aaron, Zoe, Ericka, Hannah and her husband Kelton, Hallie, Braden, Brooklyn, and Eiland and great grandchild Damon; brothers, Pastor Don White and his wife Teresa, and Les White; sisters Sharon and her husband Larry, Beth White, and Judi Gunnels; and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Robert was thankful for all the love and support from his children and family members, his many wonderful friends, and many dear brothers and sisters in Christ.
His final wish was that he would be joined by family and friends in God’s heavenly home by making Jesus Christ their Lord and Savior.
Pallbearers will be Eric Wigdahl, Curt Fell, Braden Beeson, J.B. White, Les White, and Kelton Bales.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.