Frank Mark Taylor, born May 12, 1930, passed away September 18, 2021.
Memorial services were held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was married to Vivian Taylor for 61 years.
Frank had four children, Robert Taylor (Shirley Taylor), Dona Walters (Earl Walters), Charlotte Taylor (Robert Pfiester) and Talmage Taylor (LaDonna Taylor); 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
