Richard Lambert Howell
Richard Lambert Howell, Jr. was born in Beaumont, Texas on Dec. 18, 1937, and passed away at his home in Hunt on June 3, 2022 at the age of 84.
A private memorial service will be held.
Dick lived robustly; everything he did was done with passion. He loved music, sports (especially amateur sports), old cars, and Cajun culture. He took notice of things that many overlooked, in particular the talents of young people.
After finishing high school in Beaumont, he joined the Navy, lived in California and Colorado and settled in Houston. He opened and operated bars and restaurants, owned gas stations, and was the first franchisee of BFI. His last formal job was as director of the State Comptroller’s Training Center in Kerrville under Bob Bullock.
Dick was well known among tennis and pickleball players, was distinguished in Senior Games, and in pickleball was ranked #1 in the world in 2013. Dick and Jane published the quarterly “Texas High School Hoops” from 1987-1991.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jane Ragsdale, sister Pat Howell, and five grown children: Diane O. Howell, Dixie Lee Howell, Debbie Howell Hill, Richard L. Howell III, and Silas Deen Howell, and their spouses. He had three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, RL Howell and Odette L. Howell and sister Trudy Howell Cowden.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
