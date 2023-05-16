Donaghey "Don" Earl Duran
Donaghey "Don" Earl Duran, age 78, left this world to be with Jesus Christ on May 3, 2023.
A memorial service be held on August 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Kerrville, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville.
He was born in Jacksonville, Texas on November 23, 1944, to Rev. Donaghey Wallace Duran and Gemini Ragsdale Duran.
Don graduated from Lamar Tech University with a degree in secondary education and taught high school math in Austin. Captain Duran served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force for 5 1/2 years, worked as an Area Supervisor at Southwestern Bell Telephone for 26 years in Houston, and finalized his career in December 2010 following 5 years of service with the Houston Public Library.
After Don and Linda both retired, they moved to Tierra Linda Ranch Estates in 2011 to build their Hill Country home. They joined First United Methodist Church of Kerrville. Don loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren, hiking in the Rocky Mountain National Park, photography, camping and reading science fiction.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Minter Duran; son Tod Duran and wife Linh Huynh, and grandchildren Lillian and Dexter Duran of Brussels, Belgium and granddaughter Penny Duran of Tucson, Arizona; daughter Kellie Duran Cutsinger and husband Brad Cutsinger of Boerne, Texas and grandchildren twins Ryan and Boyd, Zachary and Samantha (Sami); as well as brother Joe Duran and wife Susan Combs; sister Maxie Hardin; brother Jon Duran; and nephews in Dallas and Austin.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
