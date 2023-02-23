Allen Ross Stern
Allen Ross Stern of Kerrville, age 77, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, with his wife at his side.
A visitation with family will be held at on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Stern home at 2565 Bandera Highway in Kerrville from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 24, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett Street, in Kerrville.
Allen was born to Ray and Emma Stern on May 30, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas. He was raised in Weslaco, Texas, and attended Weslaco High School, where he played football and baseball. He then attended Allen Military Academy and Louisiana State University. He served in the United States Army in the Army Security Agency from 1966 to 1970, including 18 months overseas in Africa.
In 1967 he met Diane Strobel in Massachusetts, and they were married on September 14, 1969. She was the love of his life and best friend for 53 years. They moved to Kerrville, Texas, in 1974 and raised two children, Glenn and Allison.
Allen was employed by the Boy Scouts of America, Investors Diversified Services, and Aid Association for Lutherans. After moving to Kerrville, Allen became a real estate broker and worked as a broker in Kerrville for over 30 years. He served for many years with the Kerrville Board of Realtors and in the Kerrville business community. He worked with diligence, honesty, and integrity, and was a credit to his profession.
Most of all, Allen loved being with his wife and supporting his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and sports. In particular, he enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, tennis, fishing, and golf. He spent countless hours with his children and grandchildren in the deer blind, on the court, on the water, at the golf course, and in the stands cheering them on. His favorite place in the world was home with his family. He connected with people wherever he was. He served his community in every role possible, including at church, coaching youth sports, and scouting. He loved his mornings with the men of “The Table” at the Hill Country Café, shooting skeet at the Hill Country Gun Club, and playing golf with his golfing groups through the years at Scott Schreiner Golf Course.
Most of all he loved doing things for others and meeting needs in secret, with no notice or fanfare. He set an example for his children and grandchildren of doing your best, living a life of integrity and honesty, and always being sensitive to the needs of others. Allen was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. He will leave a legacy in our family and our community that will be felt for many years.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Emma Stern; and Diane’s parents, Clayton and Eleanor Strobel; brother-in-law, Clayton Fred Strobel Jr.; sister-in-law, Donna Strobel Prall; special friends, Bob and Mary Woodward; and several cousins. He was also preceded in death by his best friend and fellow grandfather, Dr. James Carr Stokes.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Diane; son, Glenn (Julie) of Canton, Texas; daughter, Allison Stokes (Jim) of Boerne; and six grandchildren, Clayton and Caroline Stern, and Eleanor, Georgia, James, and Allen Stokes. In addition, he leaves behind numerous special friends and colleagues.
Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Virginia Arrellanes (Patrick Lopez) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother-in-law, George (Michelle) Prall of Georgetown; nieces, Kimberly Murray and Kristen Strobel, both of New Jersey; and friend and fellow grandparent, Becky Stokes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jon Chancellor and Dr. Linette Melcher for their years of compassionate care during Allen’s long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The support and love from numerous special friends and family has been so generous and has richly blessed the family over the past several years. Thank you to the staff of New Century Hospice, especially Emily Shoemake, Donna Collier and Crystal Rodriguez, who supported and loved Allen during his last difficult months. And to Amanda Lara and Euna Wagner, thank you for your outstanding care and love…”promise?”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Century Hospice, 2210 Bandera Highway B2, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.