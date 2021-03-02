J.B. Pugh
J.B. Pugh, 80, of Kerrville, was promoted to heaven on Saturday Feb. 20, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday March 6, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Pastor John Wheat officiating.
J.B. passed peacefully at home. He was born in Sundown, Texas to Sam Houston and Johnnie Tidwell Pugh on Feb. 12, 1941. He married Judy Mae Harrington on Jan. 10, 1961. They were married until her death in 2001. J.B. married New Mexico State Representative Shirley A. Tyler on March 12, 2011.
J.B. was a God-fearing man–Baptist by Faith. He and his wife Shirley were members of Trinity Baptist Church. He loved his family dearly. His role as husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were his most cherished duties. J.B. was a man of many hats concerning his employment, but his character never wavered no matter which hat he was wearing.
He was loyal to a fault. He was a Free Mason, constitution loving American patriot. He was a legendary storyteller. He worked hard, lived well, and loved deeply. The memories we have will last us unto eternity. To know J.B. was not enough, you had to experience him, he was just that unique. All glory to God for giving us such a man to love and be loved by.
J.B. was preceded in death by his sister Jessie Pugh; mother Johnnie Pugh; father Sam Houston Pugh; brother Houston Pugh; sister Billie Louis Kidd; wife Judy Mae Pugh; and grandson Alexander John-Cade Pugh.
Survivors include wife Shirley Pugh; daughter Lisa Pugh; son Coby Pugh and daughter-in-law Tesi; grandsons Hayden Hayes Pugh and Hunter J Pugh and fiancé Skyler; great-granddaughter Charlotte; Gregg Tyler and wife Rita, Diana Tyler Sauer and husband Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given, in memory of JB Pugh, to Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas or to a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
