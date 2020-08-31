Brian Philip Gardner
Brian Philip Gardner, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 27, 2020, at age 68.
The family will arrange a memorial event for close friends and family at a suitable future date.
He was born in Philadelphia, Penn., to John Clifford and Maryjane Gardner on Aug. 4, 1952.
Brian grew up in Medford Lakes, New Jersey and graduated from the University of Connecticut.
Preceded in death by father, John Clifford Gardner; mother, Maryjane Smith Gardner; and brother, John Clifford Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory include Rebecca Parsons; daughter, Jennifer McGinley, son, Brian Gardner, daughter, Brittany Green, and son, Patrick Gardner; four grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.
Brian was active with the Elks Club of Kerrville as well as American Legion Post 208. Brian’s warm smile and infectious personality made him many friends and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Singh and the Kerrville Oncology staff as well as to the staff of Peterson Hospice.
In keeping with Brian’s charitable nature in life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
