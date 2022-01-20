Acia Elliott Cagle
Acia Elliott Cagle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and loyal friend, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
A private family service will be held in Houston at a later date.
Acia was born on October 13, 1940, in Houston, Texas to Frances Mandell Elliott and Roy Wallace “Ace” Elliott. She attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Lanier Junior High and Mirabeau B. Lamar Senior High School. She graduated from Lamar in 1958 and was a member of the National Honor Society, Choralettes, CSU, and Mirabeau. Acia was elected May Fete Duchess, May Fete Queen, Ramal Sweetheart, Band Sweetheart, and Homecoming Queen.
Acia graduated from the School of Education at the University of Texas at Austin in 1962. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and was a finalist in the Aqua Carnival. During her sophomore year at UT, Acia had her first date with Thomas Patrick “Pat” Cagle, himself a native Houstonian, and the rest was history. Acia and Pat married in 1962 and settled back in Houston, a city they would call home for the next 50 years.
While Pat built his construction business, Acia taught second grade until the birth of their first child. Following her teaching career, Acia dedicated her life to her family with ease and grace. In her rare free time, Acia volunteered for the PTA, was an active member of Memorial Drive Methodist and Memorial Drive Presbyterian churches and Lakeside Country Club. Acia spent many years chairing numerous events for the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and River Hill Country Club in Kerrville.
As a family, the Cagles spent many weekends all over Texas, from South Texas to Port O’Connor and Kerrville (which became their full-time home in 2011). Acia and Pat had many close, lifelong friends and shared laughs and created lasting memories over many dinners and UT football watching parties. Most of all, Acia was at her happiest when she was with her family. Her face would light up with the arrival of her children and grandchildren, whom adored her immensely. Family gatherings were filled with laughter and cheer, and Acia loved to soak it all in. She was selfless, caring, and considerate to all that knew her. Acia’s beauty, intelligence, humor and loyalty were a joy to her family and friends, and she will be dearly missed.
Acia is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Pat Cagle, son Thomas Patrick “Tommy” Cagle, Jr. and wife Nicole of Austin, son Kevin E. Cagle and wife Christine of Houston, daughter Acia Cagle Moody and husband Edward of Austin, and grandchildren Sara Elliott Cagle, Cody Wallace Cagle, Kristin Elliott “Ellie” Cagle, Elliott “Eli” Allen Moody and Ryder Lee Moody. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Elliott Cain.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in honor of Acia Cagle be made to Independent Identity, a non-profit day program center for adults with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.