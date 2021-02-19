Bobbie Jean Lackey Powell
Bobbie Jean Lackey Powell, 84, of Center Point went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after a brief illness. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and we take comfort in knowing she is now forever with him.
Graveside services will be at Center Point Cemetery Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Bobbie loved genealogy and was instrumental alongside of Col. Emmett Townsend in locating and documenting the 32 Texas Rangers buried in the Center Point Cemetery. One Texas Ranger she was particularly proud of was her great grandfather R.J. Lange. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alliance for Progress.
Bobbie was born in Camp Verde, Texas to James and Ezell Lackey and had three siblings, Tempie, Edna and Jim. Bobbie and Guy were blessed with three children Larell, Robert, and Marilyn.
She was preceded in death by her children, Larell and Robert; granddaughter, Heather and great-grandson, Colton; parents; and sister, Tempie Gerstenberg.
Survivors are her husband, Guy E Powell of Center Point; daughter, Marilyn Swyers and husband Bill; daughter-in-law, Patsy Powell; grandsons, Danny Langbein and wife Mandy of Kerrville, Jim Hurst of Mountain Home, Will Swyers and wife Angela of Boscawen, New Hampshire; granddaughters, Shea Swyers of Center Point, and Jennifer Powell of Liberty, Texas; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Kailey, Tyler, Caden, Christina, Seth, Edie, and Emmie; sister, Edna Crawford; and brother, Jim Lackey.
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
