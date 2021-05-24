Jane Wynette Priour
Jane Wynette Priour, 73, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville with the Reverend Dr. Jack Haberer officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
She was born in Longview, Texas on Nov. 25, 1947 to Dr. Barney and Shirley Williams. Jane was the oldest of four children.
When her father was in medical training, Jane moved around multiple times before coming to Kerrville in 1959. This is where she met her husband and best friend, Don Priour in her freshman year in the Tivy High School Band, where she played the clarinet. They went on their first date at the school Christmas dance in 1961 and have been inseparable ever since. Jane graduated from Tivy in 1965 as a member of the National Honor Society.
She attended Schreiner Institute from 1965 to 1966 and then attended the University of Texas, graduating with a major in Biology in 1969. Jane married Don on July 27, 1968. After this, while Don was attending medical school, she worked in an immunology lab at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. While she lived there, she enjoyed the beach and walking on the seawall.
In 1976, Jane moved back to Kerrville, where her husband started his ophthalmology practice, and she became the office manager until he retired in 2009. She was active in many organizations over the years, such as the PTO president, CAM, Hope’s Kitchen, YES center, and volunteering on several medical mission trips. Jane held many passions, including her love for reading, time spent on the Priour Ranch (Tally-HO), nature, traveling to Mexico, and cooking to name a few. She was selfless and giving with a deep Christian faith.
Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Jane Priour; her brother, Jeffery Williams; and her parents, Dr. Barney and Shirley Williams.
Jane is survived by her husband, Dr. Don Priour; her children, Dr. Don Priour, Jr., Dr. Amy and Matt Priour; grandchildren, Vivian and Raleigh Priour; her siblings, Judy Rittimann and Dr. Ken Williams; and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Jane Priour Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
