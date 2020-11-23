Bonnie Lou Turrentine
Bonnie Lou Turrentine, age 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born Oct. 19, 1932 in McCrory, Arkansas to Charles and Sally Permenter. She was married to her love, Gene Arthur Turrentine for over 60 years, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Bonnie was very artistic and had many talents; painting, sewing, pottery, doll making, quilting, and crafting. She enjoyed doing these things her entire life.
For many years Bonnie worked at Hometown Crafts in Kerrville. She loved working and never wanted to retire, she was working up until last month. She never wanted to sit still, her passion was working.
Bonnie is survived by her brother, Roy Permenter; daughter, Sherry Ann Miller; son, Mickey Turrentine and wife Vicki Turrentine; and son, Patrick Turrentine; grandchildren, Rusty Spears, Stacy Spears, Corey Turrentine and wife Liz Lacy Turrentine, Bo Castillo and wife Angel Castillo, Candace Ayers and husband Richard Ayers, Michelle Parker and husband Aaron Parker, Sarah Turrentine, Samantha Turrentine Samoy-Alvarado and husband Alex Samoy-Alvarado, Tyler Turrentine and wife Sarah Turrentine, Paige Turrentine. Zachary Turrentine; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie is preceded in death by brothers, Robert Permenter and Chuck Permenter; and son, Gary Wayne Turrentine.
Bonnie will truly be missed by many.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
