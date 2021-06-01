Nathan Drew Alvarado
Nathan Drew Alvarado, 5, passed away on May 29, 2021 in Kerrville. He was born in Kerrville, Texas to Nicholas and Sabrina Alvarado on February 20, 2016.
He is remembered as a bright light to anyone who met him. He never met a stranger and could make anyone laugh. He was filled with such joy, kindness, and an abundance of charisma. His family remembers him laughing with his entire body; throwing his head back, unable to contain the joy in his heart.
Survivors include his parents Nicholas and Sabrina Alvarado, his two older sisters Lindsey and Elaina Alvarado, his Papa Juan and Nana Estela Soliz, his Guella Becky Cantu, Papa Davy Cantu, his Tio Chico, Tio Jeremy and Tia Brandy.
Rosary will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9 a.m.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our friends, family, TCAH and PRMC.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
