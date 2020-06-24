Ruthie Fay Martin Goodman
Ruthie Fay Martin Goodman, age 89 passed away peacefully at 11:47 AM, June 22, 2020 in her home.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Del Way. Burial will be held at Nichols Cemetery.
Born on March 8, 1931 in Matador, Texas to Elmedia Hunter Collier.
She married John Samuel on Aug. 28, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1995.
She is also preceded in death by her mothers, Elmedia Hunter Collier and Annie Martin; brothers, Jerry Collier and Karl Collier; sisters, Connie and Mary; five children, Margie Hurst, Samuel Goodman, Alice Hansen, Bonnie Brewer and Josie Matthieu; son-in-law, Larry Hurst; and two granddaughters, Kimberly Rice and Nancy Vinyard.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane and David Wells of Splendora, Wanda Goodman of Ingram and Rosie Goodman of Ingram; daughter-in-law, Elvira Goodman of Kyle, Texas; four sons, Lonnie and Ann Goodman of Ingram, Tommy Goodman of Ingram, John Goodman of Conroe, and Larry Goodman of Ingram; sons-in-law, Stacey Mattieu of Willis and Jay Brewer of Splendora; 33 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Ann and husband, W.L. Massey, Louise, Roxy and Bessie; brothers, Willie Collier and Tuffy Martin; step-sisters, Edith, Bettey and Gal; and step-brothers, Leroy, Earnst, Alfie, James and Jim.
Her first grandchild born June 4, 1972. Her last grandchild born June 4, 2020.
Momma loved God, family and friends. She loved having company any part of the day. Her home was always opened to ones that needed a place to stay and God always provided food for her to feed those in need.
Momma always made her loved ones feel loved no matter what they were going through. Momma always gave the best advice, either in person or over the phone, which was “God won’t give you more than you can handle.”
Momma loved holidays and family get-togethers. The most memorable was her 89th birthday with over 91 family coming to celebrate her day. Another favorite holiday was Christmas, which consisted of making brown bags and gifts.
Momma was highly favored by God for she was his own.
So today, Momma is having the greatest family reunions with her loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie H. Goodman, Tommy Goodman, John C. Goodman, Larry J. Goodman, Diane Goodman, Wanda Goodman, Rosie L. Goodman and Michelle Goodman Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be John T. Goodman, Michael Way, Dakota Webster, Bradley Hurst, Jason Goodman, Nathan Wells, Stacy Matthieu Jr., David Vinyard, Tommy J. Goodman, Joey Goodman and Kyle Kirkland.
