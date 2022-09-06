Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero
Carolyn Sue Broussard Guerrero “Brucie” was born on April 11, 1948, in Abbeville, Louisiana and went to Heaven on August 28, 2022, in Kerrville.
A Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be sent to a charity of your choice.
She married Dennis M. Guerrero on Jan. 17, 1981.
Carolyn attended Mt. Carmel Elementary School and High School in Abbeville. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology (1966-70) and a Master of Social Work (1975-77), from the University of Louisiana.
Carolyn worked as a social worker for many years at different facilities; Pasadena Medical Center, UTMB, American Red Cross and DePelchin Children’s Center. In 2013, she retired from Peterson Hospice as the medical social worker. Carolyn was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Academy of Certified Social Workers and was a certified State of Texas Social Worker.
Carolyn was drawn to her profession given her natural caring heart. She showed others such love and kindness. Carolyn and Dennis were blessed with raising Randall from the young age of 3. She truly had a servant’s heart for the gift of caring for others.
In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, needlework, listening to music and even time spent outdoors, camping and fishing.
She was preceded by her parents, Elson and Aline Broussard.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Dennis M. Guerrero; step- children, Christopher Guerrero and wife, Libby of LaPorte, Chad Guerrero and wife, Kendra of San Antonio, and Randall Guerrero of CA; grandchild, Jessica; sister, Vickie Dupuy of LA and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
