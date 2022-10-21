Allen “Chris” Christopherson
Allen “Chris” Christopherson, 83, of Kerrville, passed away on October 18, 2022 in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church, with the Pastor Allen Christopherson of Bethesda Baptist Church, as well as Pastor John Wheat of Trinity Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Friday, October 28 at 9:15 a.m.
He was born in Coolidge, Texas to Adolf and Ina Christopherson on November 15, 1938. He married Barbara on March 25, 2022 in Burleson, Texas.
He attended school at Crozier Tech in Dallas, Texas. He never graduated from college but took countless Seminary classes to improve upon what he was doing. He worked most recently as a Chaplain at Peterson Regional Medical Center. He held that position for at least the last 10 years. He also worked with Grimes Funeral Chapels up to his death. He also worked some of his life selling insurance, and even driving a truck. He has lived most of his life in Texas, but also lived in Florida and Maryland.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, which is quite an achievement in his eyes. He was involved in many organizations throughout his time living in Kerrville and enjoyed every one of them. It had to do with the people he got to work with.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents in Coolidge, Texas.
Chris is survived by wife, Barbara; brother, Jan Christopherson of Carrollton, Texas; brother, Joe Christopherson of Clovis, New Mexico; son, Allen Christopherson (his wife Becky and son William) of Cleburne, Texas; daughter, Dianna Deuel (her husband Matt, and sons Corey and Tyler) of Wylie, Texas; daughter, Barbara Bishop (her husband Jeff, and their sons Alex and Jayrt and Jason and Chad) of Dallas, Texas; step-daughter, Julie Freeman (her husband Matt); step-daughter, Debbie and Lance Rumsfield (their sons Danny and Timmy) of Spring, Texas; along with friends and other family.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028, Helping Hands Employee Assistance Fund at Peterson Health, Attn: Andrea Barnett, 551 Hill Country Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
The Christopherson family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville for all they do.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
