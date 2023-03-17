Ronal “Ron” Lee Follmar
Ronal “Ron” Lee Follmar, 79, of Kerrville, Texas, passed on March 12, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Turtle Creek Cemetery, officiated by Mr. Kenneth Davis.
He was born in Houston, Texas on May 20, 1943 to Robert Garth “Boots” and Isabel Follmar. He attended Jeff Davis High School and studied Electronic Technology at the University of Houston. He raised his family of four sons in Alvin, Texas and retired to Kerrville in 1993 along with his parents. He was an incredible father, grandfather, partner and friend to all.
He received his amateur radio license (K5GIT) in 1956 when he was 13 years old and received his private pilot license before he had a driver’s license. At 13 years old, he built his first mail order Heathkit ham radio and began his profession as an electronics technician at the age of 14. There was nothing he couldn’t repair or fix electronic, or mechanical.
While employed by AMF Tuboscope, he traveled to 26 different countries. Cairo was his first overseas trip on the job and one of the most memorable. His hobbies included dancing, fishing, hunting and Ham radio. He and his dad founded Boots Follmar Marine, a Mercury outboard dealership in Houston and he was a member of the American Radio Relay League.
His passion for aviation, led to owning 17 airplanes throughout his life. He often flew his family and friends on vacations. Some of the most memorable include cross country trips from Alvin, Texas to Seattle, Washington and short day trips down the Gulf Coast to land on the beach and fish in the surf. As an adored “paw-paw” he taught his grandchildren how to ride horses, shoot guns and scout out the very best water holes of the Texas Hill Country. He adored all of his grandbabies.
In his most recent years, you could often find Ron two-stepping and listening to live country music with Claire and close friends in Bandera, Texas. He was an explorer, an animal lover and the best two-stepper you ever saw.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Garth “Sonny” Follmar; sister, Joanne Toole; and step-daughter, Crystal Landrum.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Claire; sons and spouses, Scott (Abigail) Follmar, Mark Follmar, Joel (Shelli) Follmar and Cody (Rebecca) Follmar; stepchildren, Doug (Nicole) Landrum, Aaron (Val) Landrum, Amber (Donnie) Gold and Cameron (Danielle) Landrum; sister, Sandy Sanford; brother-in-law, Matt Toole; grandchildren, Lauren (Sean) Gandolfo, Cody (Bailey) Follmar, Lane (Youssef) Yahchouchi, Leyton Follmar, Averee Follmar, Isabella Follmar, Ruby Follmar, Mikah and Mason Carlile, Gabriel, Nick, Wiley, Harmony, Morgan, Denley, Makayla, Nataz and Zyon Landrum; great-grandchildren, Liam, Grey and Sage Yahchouchi and Josie Follmar. Ron is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
