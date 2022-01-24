Alexander Alan Hill
Alexander Alan Hill, 76, of Kerrville, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in a local hospital.
Memorial services will be held at the Hill Country Vet Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville, on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. Military Honors will be performed by the Hill Country Honor Guard. A reception will follow.
He was born September 10, 1945 in Aurora, Kane County, Illinois to Wayne Wilder and Edna (Browning) Hill. He married Shirley (Adams) Hill on September 1, 1973 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Alan entered into the U.S. Army in 1966. He went to Vietnam as artillery and medic for several tours of duty. His military career ended in 1979.
After his military service, he went into law enforcement, and then nursing in the early 90s to mid-2000s. He started the TJ Stem Memorial Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America #863 in 2000. Shortly after, Alan became a nationally accredited Veteran Service Officer, until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Wilder Hill Jr. and Douglas Hill; his parents; and his in-laws, William Edward and Bertha Jean Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Hill; son from a previous marriage, James Hill and his two daughters, Delanie and Elizabeth Hill; daughter, Sarah (Hill) Kocurek and spouse, Kristopher and their two daughters, Emilie and Kimberlie.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
