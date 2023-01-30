Rogelio “Roy” Ybarra
Rogelio “Roy” Ybarra, 63, of Kerrville, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in San Antonio.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Deacon Sonny Kaufhold officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born on July 10, 1959 in Kerrville to Rogelio Ybarra Sr. and Olga Ybarra. He is survived by his wife, Crissy Ybarra, with a love story spanning the past 45 years.
He attended Notre Dame Catholic School as a child, and graduated from Tivy High School in 1977. Roy began his adult life working at Mooney Aircraft, then as a Time Warner Cable technician, and later owned and operated Sound Station Studio, where he was an outstanding musician and sound engineer, recording many bands and jamming many nights. He worked various venues, including SXSW in Austin every spring, as well as Texas Heritage Music Festival at Schreiner University.
Roy loved looking for and collecting arrowheads, as well as antique shopping with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger sister, Carla Ann Ybarra Sepulveda.
Survivors include his sister, Melba Ybarra Spencer and husband, Robert Charles Spencer; brother-in-law, Harry Sepulveda Sr.; nephew, Harry Sepulveda Jr. and wife, Sarah; niece, Marisol Olga Sepulveda; sister-in-law, Bonnie Clinkscales; nephew, Rex Clinkscales and wife, Joyce; and numerous extended family members including a great-niece and nephews.
Roy was truly loved and will be dearly missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Rex Clinkscales, Gerald Masters, Fred Sevey, Tomas Duarte, Dan Searcy and Austen Crenshaw.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to DaVita Dialysis of Kerrville, ART Bus, Peterson Regional Medical Center ER Department, Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, and especially to Dr. Edward Erb, Dr. Christopher Glanton, Dr. Marc Feldman and Dr. Lawrence Alder.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
