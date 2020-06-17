Kirby P. Cunningham
Kirby P. Cunningham, 83, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on June 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery officiated by Rev. Donna Magee.
He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Dec. 23, 1936. In childhood, his family moved first to Nacogdoches, Texas and then to Houston, where he attended Lamar High School.
Kirby graduated from Texas A&M University in 1959 with a degree in animal science. He was a member of the Ross Volunteers, Inspector General of the Corp of Cadets his senior year, and a distinguished military graduate.
Following a tour in the Army as an artillery officer, he graduated from Louisiana State University with a master’s degree in animal science.
In 1961, Kirby married Barbara Jean Heinrich of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Kirby’s professional career included management positions with the American Brahman Breeders Association in Houston and the National Cattleman’s Association in Denver. In 1985, he became a Certified Financial Planner and established an investment management and financial planning practice in Denver. Following a move back to Kerrville in 1995, he fully retired in 2003.
He was a lifelong supporter of Texas A&M University through the Association of Former Students and the 12th Man Foundation and active in the United Methodist Church. He loved nature—camping, canoeing, horses and cattle. Kirby and Barbara spent many happy times at the land they owned in Freestone County, Texas.
Kirby is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, of Kerrville; daughter Donna and husband Kenneth Lehmann of Corpus Christi; son Mark and wife Susie and grandchildren Kenzie, Alec, and Mackenzie of Parker, Colorado; and daughter Laura and husband Eric Martello, along with grandchildren Aimee and Brice of Fort Worth, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
