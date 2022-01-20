Jack Lee Crooks
Jack Lee Crooks, age 80, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on January 15, 2022, in San Antonio after a lengthy illness.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the 25th of January at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Reverend Frankie Enloe officiating.
Jack was born in Mercedes, Texas, to Robert and Wilma Crooks on October 17, 1941.
Jack married Betty Crooks on November 21, 1979, in Edinburg, Texas. Jack went to high school in Mercedes, Texas and briefly attended A&I University in Kingsville, Texas before enlisting in the Army. Jack was a sharp shooter in the Army and was honorably discharged after his tour of duty was completed. He worked as a produce field manager in the Rio Grande Valley for various organizations. Jack was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bob and Wilma Crooks.
He is survived by his spouse, Betty Crooks; step-daughter, Brenda Hendershot (Thomas); step-son, William Onderdonk, III (Tammie); brother, Roy Crooks (Barbara); sister, Bebe K. Crooks; grandchildren, Thomas Austin Hendershot, William Onderdonk IV (Mollie) and Reva Onderdonk; great-grandchildren, Claire Hendershot and Thomas Austin Hendershot, Jr.
