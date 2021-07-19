Carol Carpenter Parker
Carol Carpenter Parker, 78, of Kerrville, went to be with our Lord on July 14, 2021 in Kerrville, after a brief illness.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the family home, 550 Scenic Valley Road on Saturday July 24, 2021 from 1-5 p.m.
She was born in Lindley, N.Y. to Francis and Ester Carpenter on Aug. 27, 1942. She married Merle Ivan Parker on Sept. 12, 1964 in Corning, N.Y. They had one son during their 57-year marriage, Christopher Todd Parker.
She graduated from North Side High School in Corning, New York. She worked as a Cosmetologist and home maker. She was a member of the Cypress United Methodist Church and attended Kerrville First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking (and giving away her creations) and entertaining. She always had crafts in progress to occupy her time. She was accepting of all and loved by many. She was a very strong willed and determined woman who also loved to travel.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
