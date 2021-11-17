Shirley Marie (Doty) Wood
At the seasoned age of 94, Shirley Marie (Doty) Wood departed for her heavenly home on November 4, 2021, after a 3 year battle with cancer. There she was greeted by her Lord and Savior and was reunited with the love of her life, Charles Edward Wood, who preceded her in death in 2014, after 69 years of marriage.
Shirley was born January 17, 1927 in Haynesville, La.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Diana Wood and Linda (Ken) Aden, as well as, her sister, Mary Lee Brooke. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jason Phillips and Ashley Phillips and great-grandchildren Kyleigh and Sienna Phillips and Jack Yarbrough. In addition, she is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Alamo Hospice nurses and staff (especially Ronnie Mace, her longtime and loving nurse), Janise Alcorta and her wonderful crew of caregivers, and the staff and nurses at Alpine Terrace Nursing Home. Thanks also go out to Pastor Franklin Pullin and Shirley's church family at Western Hills Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held December 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Her ashes will be interred, along with her beloved, at Glenwood Cemetery in Beeville, Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one's choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
