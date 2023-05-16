William R. "Bill" Owen
William R. "Bill" Owen, 89 years old, formerly of Waco, Texas, passed away May 10, 2023 in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 24 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, with Reverend K. Dwight Foster officiating. Military interment will be held Thursday, May 25 at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
He was born in El Paso, Texas to Raymond and Maudie Belle Owen May 4, 1934. He married Leslye Keys on August 2, 1958 in San Benito, Texas.
Bill graduated from Tarleton University in 1980. He taught Automotive Air Conditioning at Texas State Technical Institute in Waco for 20 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served as a navigator and then a pilot in the Air Force for 22 years. His most notable military commendations are the Purple Heart and the Oklahoma Meritorious Service Medal.
He was active in Baptist churches wherever he lived. He volunteered at a no kill animal shelter, a gun range and a Waco funeral home. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Leslye (2011) and brother Tom of New Mexico (2020). Survivors include: two daughters: Dawn Owen Kantor and husband Michael, Dana Owen Pill and husband Robert, along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; nieces Bobbie Delabarcena, Carmen Borden and Mary Osborn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to local veteran’s organizations, Freeman Fritts Vet Clinic & Shelter (Kerrville) or the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff at Brookdale Kerrville AL for their kindness and care, and Reverend Dwight Foster and the church family at Calvary Baptist Church, Kerrville, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.