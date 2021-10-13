Jude Gallik
Jude Gallik, 65, left this earth October 6, 2021, with a positive spirit and hope in her heart. “People younger than I am die every day,” she said.
Judith Dena Lipsky was born in Rochester, N.Y. on November 17, 1955, to Wilma Gerber Lipsky (d. 2012) and Jerome Lipsky of Kerrville, TX. She was the 2nd of 5 children, including Lennard R. Lipsky, Joel Lipsky (d.1994), Linda Lipsky Cedor, and David Lipsky. She is survived by these four immediate family members, her husband Clinton Coles, four stepchildren and their families, and her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jude was a precocious child and started to take on adult roles by age 7 when the last sibling was born. She was unapologetically practical and responsible beyond her years. She was always very determined (aka strong-willed, stubborn) and didn't know the meaning of "impossible.” While attending high school in Mentor, Ohio, she had acquired enough course credits to graduate early, but school policy said you had to be 17 and she was only 16. Rather than waste a year of high school, she dropped out and enrolled at the local college with the support of her parents. She graduated summa cum laude at age 20.
Jude spent time in Grand Canyon and Flagstaff, Arizona before following her family to Texas in 1980. She moved to Fredericksburg, worked in the city offices, and started graduate work at UT San Antonio. She came to Schreiner University (Kerrville) in 1989 as a part-time tutor in their Learning Support Services Program; soon after, she completed the master’s degree in counseling and became the director of the program, a position she held to the present. She later earned her Ph.D. in educational psychology and became assistant professor of psychology, teaching a wide range of courses over the years. She won top awards for teaching and advising, and students always wanted to sign up for her classes.
As LSS Director, Jude interviewed and carefully selected students with documented dyslexia and other learning disorders who had college potential. Some of them did not meet regular admission requirements. She guided LSS students through the tutoring program, met with faculty members if they were concerned about the students, and helped so many students succeed when they had not done so before. She had a special way of making people feel valued and included. Jude was always there to listen if someone had a problem or needed advice. When she was going through cancer treatment for two years, only a few people knew about it; she did not slow down her routine or change her upbeat demeanor.
Jude had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. She loved hearing the sounds of nature on early morning walks. Her favorite activities were reading, working crossword puzzles, playing pool with her family, and hiking in the mountains. She lived with her husband in a fixer-upper country house near Harper, TX. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
Donations may be made to Schreiner University LSS Scholarship Fund. A remembrance of her life will be held later.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
