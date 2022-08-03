Stella “Star” Taylor Stapleton
Stella “Star” Taylor Stapleton passed away August 1, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Star’s name to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
Star was born October 27, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Elizabeth Atwood Taylor and Randle Taylor. She grew up in San Antonio and attended Alamo Heights Schools, where she discovered her love for English and journalism. After graduating, she went to Marjorie Webster College in Washington, D.C. and then on to the University of Arkansas where she pledged Chi Omega and met her first husband, Fred H. Falls. Together, they have two children: Elizabeth Falls Swanson (Merrill) and Michael Taylor Falls (Andrea Bauer).
Star taught elementary school in San Antonio and went on to earn her Master in English as a Second Language from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Her education experience allowed her the opportunity to move to Panama, where she taught in a private school on the Pacific coast. In Panama, she met her husband, John Martin "Marty" Stapleton.
Their careers and love of the beach influenced them to live in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dauphin Island, Alabama, and Ambergris Caye, Belize. On Ambergris Caye, Star managed the great feat of obtaining her boater captain’s license. In 2014, Star was ready to return to Texas and settled along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country. There, she spent her days gardening, voraciously reading, enjoying the birds at her many feeders, and observing the wildlife. She was a wonderful cook and entertainer and embodied an attitude of “the more the merrier” when it came to her many friends and family. Her beloved Brittany Spaniels were her constant companions and could always be found at her side.
Travel was a passion for Star, especially if it was somewhere tropical and on the coast. She most enjoyed sharing her wanderlust with her children and grandchildren, Cecelia Swanson, Caroline Swanson, and Travis Swanson. Her travels took her to Europe, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Australia, many countries throughout Central and South America, and numerous Caribbean Islands.
Her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She learned to French hand sew and smock when they were little, making them beautiful outfits and pieces. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and endeavored to encourage a love of learning and discovery, especially concerning nature and world affairs.
Star had a contagious zest for life and adventure like no other that will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Hilda Amaya for her unwavering friendship and dutiful service.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.