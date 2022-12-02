Faustino "Tino" Soto Collazo
Faustino "Tino" Soto Collazo, a man of strong faith passed from this life at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home in Kerrville.
Graveside services will be held Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery in Kerrville, Texas.
Faustino was born in Comfort, Texas on March 17, 1927 to Jose and Elida Collazo. He was raised in Kerrville where he married and raised his family. He was a lifelong electrician and also a jack of many other trades. He was a very witty man, if you didn't want to hear the blunt truth, don't ask the question. His hobbies were spending time with his family, doing leather work, and in his younger days, dancing. He was also an amazing cook!!
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Margarita Collazo; his son, Faustino Collazo Jr.; three brothers, Pete Collazo, Martin Collazo and Alberto Collazo; and one sister, Esther Collazo Ayala.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Collazo; children, Isaac Collazo, Adelita Collazo Beers and spouse Stewart, Joe Gonzales and spouse Dana; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Tino will be missed but never forgotten.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.