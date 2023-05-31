Bettye Jean Bradley Jackson
Bettye Jean Bradley Jackson went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the age of 96.
A memorial service celebrating Bettye's life will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Kerrville, Texas. The family will receive friends in Tucker Hall immediately following the service.
Bettye was born on October 13, 1926, in Rice, Texas, to John Kestler Bradley and Mary Pearl Ingram Bradley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Henry Charles Jackson, her oldest son, Charles Bradley (Tina) Jackson, parents John and Mary Bradley, and her two brothers, John (Jack) Kestler Bradley, Jr. and Robert (Bob) Ingram Bradley.
Bettye is survived by her children, Tina Jackson of Laredo, Texas, Karen Jackson of Kerrville, Texas, Robert Craig (Susan) Jackson of Boerne, Texas, John Randall (Randy) (Suzanne) Jackson of Coppell, Texas; and grandchildren, Kimberly Garcia, Kelly (Alfredo) Jasso, Jennifer (Nathan) Matthews, Calvert (Brennan) Wallace, Ashley (Robert) Mullon, and Jana (Brian) Jonas. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Bettye attended Texas Women’s University and North Texas State where she studied Music. While at North Texas State, she met Henry Charles Jackson of Laredo, Texas. They were married on July 1, 1946, and one year later moved to Laredo so that Henry could run Jackson Funeral Home, the family business. While in Laredo for almost 30 years, she was very involved with raising 4 children and with the Society of Martha Washington. Over the years, she served on many committees for the Society such as Mistress of Wardrobe, Stage, Ballroom Decorations, and Program Chair.
Henry and Bettye retired to the Kerrville, Texas area in 1977 to live the “Hill Country dream”, having spent most of their summers in the Hill Country. Bettye was a dedicated parishioner and volunteer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville where she served as Senior Warden of the church for many years. She was an integral part of the Esthetics Committee overseeing the beautification of Tucker Hall, the Labyrinth, the Columbarium, the Church Gardens and many other features around the church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and attended the annual Episcopal Council Meeting as a delegate/alternate. Bettye regularly helped in the church office with bulletins and was active in the publication of the church newsletter, The Rock Road. She and Henry loved to sponsor youth mission trips and were both actively involved in their Bible study classes.
Bettye loved living on their acreage along Johnson Creek not far from Mountain Home, Texas, where she spent most of her time planting flowers, growing a beautiful vegetable garden, being outdoors, and hosting family and friends. She loved RVing across the country with Henry and their traveling buddies and taking the grandchildren on numerous trips. She also loved reading, sewing, needle point, making hand-hooked rugs, music and attending the theatre. She had a passion for life, a deep love of God and for her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bettye’s name to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be James A. Mayo, Jr., Frank (Pancho) Mims, Wayne Smith, William N. Mayo, Porter S. Garner, III, Richard (Pete) Mims, Michael Powell, and Craig W. Jackson.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
