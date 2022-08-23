Beth Nadine Chappell
Beth Nadine Chappell was born July 2, 1927, in Adams County, Iowa. She passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022 at the age of
A graveside service will be held in the Garden of Memories on Tuesday, August 30th, at 11 a.m.
She was the daughter of Glenn Leroy Van Houten and Ava Segriff Van Houten.
Beth grew up in Corning, Iowa. She graduated from Corning High School in 1945 and received her teaching certification from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and her Elementary Education degree from the University of Northwest Missouri in Maryville, MO. In 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Lester Eugene Chappell. They were married 69 years before his death in 2020.
Beth spent 37 years fulfilling her greatest joy—teaching. Most of her career began in the 5th through 8th grades and later as a school librarian. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed many hobbies. She was a superb seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She and Eugene enjoyed hosting a foreign exchange student from France from 1976 -78 which she considers one of their greatest pleasures.
They remained in touch throughout the years. She loved gardening flowers and vegetables. In addition to being a great cook, she was active in church and in recent years enjoyed extensive research into her family genealogy. In 1993, Beth and Eugene retired to Kerrville, where they enjoyed traveling and continued to be active in community and church. She was a member of AAUW, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Eastern Star. She attended First United Methodist Church and was very active in the Keystone Class.
Beth and her husband Eugene grew up with strong values. All who knew them have either seen or experienced their generosity and their sincere desire to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her devotion to her students and to her community carried over into her adult years. This is evident in her involvement with scholarship programs in Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa and Schreiner University here in Kerrville.
Even after moving to Kerrville, Beth and Eugene continued to keep a garden and enjoyed giving away many of their fruits and vegetables to their friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Kerrville library and ushering at the Kathleen C. Cailloux Theater. Even after her health began to fail, she enjoyed visiting with friends and showing her contagious smile.
Many thanks to her incredible caregivers in her last days: Brookdale Memory Care Center, Alamo and Peterson Hospice, and Home Instead Home Healthcare Agency.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schreiner University, First Presbyterian Church or First United Methodist Church.
Kerrville Funeral Home
