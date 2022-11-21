Renee Fransee Griffin
Renee Fransee Griffin’s life was lived as a song of praise to the Lord.
All are invited to First Baptist Church, Kerrville, for a celebration of her life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Born in Brownwood, Texas on September 28, 1948, she was the daughter of Gabriel Franseé, a music minister and talented violinist and Mildred Ramey Franseé, a talented artist and musician. Her childhood home was full of love for Jesus, music, and the friendship of her two sisters, Cherie and Michelle.
Renee graduated from Houston Baptist University in 1970, majoring in Piano and Music Education. She felt called to offer her gifts as a conduit for others to come to know and love God.
She began work as a teacher, leading elementary music classes, which she did with zeal. Her quick wit and humor won her many friends. In her twenties, she helped found the band, Sounds of the Spirit, with four friends. The group toured churches across the United States and Europe sharing their passion for Jesus.
In 1977, Renee met her husband of 45 years, James Griffin, while participating in a home Bible study group. They were married six months later and eventually had two sons, Jeremiah and David Griffin, who both became ministers.
For over four decades, Renee used her gifts serving as pianist and orchestra director for multiple Houston-area churches and, most recently, First Baptist Kerrville. She leaves behind her husband James, two sons, and their families, including five grandchildren - James, Bayrd, Sam, Larkin, and Caleb – her sisters, and countless friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
