Jon Carl Wolfmueller
Jon Carl Wolfmueller passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at the age of 77.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3250 Fredericksburg Road in Kerrville. Jon's nephew Rev. Bryan Wolfmueller will officiate the service.
Jon was born July 26, 1945 in Santa Monica, Calif., to Charlotte Bach Wolfmueller and Albert Charles Wolfmueller. Jon grew up in Kerrville and was a 1963 graduate of Tivy High School and a 1965 graduate of Schreiner Institute before attending Texas Tech University.
After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era in Alaska, Jon returned home to Kerrville and took over his dad's clothing store on Earl Garrett Street. Shortly after returning home, Jon met Sandy Hayes and the couple married on June 23, 1973.
In 1989, Jon and Sandy purchased the historic Pampell's antiques and soda fountain. Four years later, they opened Wolfmueller's Books, which they operated in downtown Kerrville until their retirement in 2021.
Dedicated to serving Kerrville and Kerr County, Jon served on the Sid Peterson Hospital Board of Directors for 15 years and eight years as a Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission member. He was also on the board of directors of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Men's Breakfast Club.
Jon was preceded in death by his sons Eric and Jeff. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy, his twin sons Kurt and Karl (Karla) and grandchildren Holly, Heidi and Korbin. He is survived by his brother, Chuck (Allenda) of Grants Pass, Ore., sisters Joan Miller (Jim) of Kerrville and Jean Weber of Kerrville, brother-in-law Randy Hayes of Porter, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Purple Songs Can Fly, 2455 Dunstan Rd. No. 513, Houston, Texas, 77005 or to a charity of one's choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
