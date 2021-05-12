Glenn Hollister “Holly” Shirley
Glenn Hollister “Holly” Shirley, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on May 27, 2020 at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville.
Holly loved The Lord, had a heart for service and helped many people in the Recovery Community, having 36 years of continuous sobriety himself. He was born in Seneca, South Carolina to Nancy Dodds Shirley and James Thomas Shirley on August 8, 1936. He married Donna Kent Shirley on November 25, 1983 in Grapeland, Texas.
Holly graduated from Seneca High School and attended Mars Hill University and the University of South Carolina. He was the Head Golf Professional at Fairfield Country Club in Winnsboro, SC; Assistant Pro at Forest Lake Country Club in Columbia, SC; and Head Pro at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, TX. He retired from La Hacienda Treatment Center in Hunt, TX as Director of Operations after 23 years in 2014. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Thomas Shirley, Jr.
Holly is survived by his loving wife, Donna; son, Glenn Hollister Shirley, Jr, his wife Nancylee Shirley and daughter Emmalee Shirley; Stepson Donald Blaine; Stepson Bill Blaine, his wife Jennifer Blaine and daughter Braeleigh Blaine; his niece Audrey Baxter, and nephews James Thomas Shirley the 3rd “Chip”, and Steve Shirley; great-niece Natalie Gauldin and daughter Caroline Gauldin; great-niece Lauren Bauer, husband Justin Bauer and son Finley Bauer; great-nephews Hayes Shirley and River Shirley.
Memorial contributions in Holly’s honor may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, TX or to the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
