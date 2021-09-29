Joe Clark “J.C.” Mattox
Joe Clark “J.C.” Mattox transitioned from labor to reward on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville with a celebration of life on Friday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor David Payne.
J.C. was born on March 23, 1929 to George Mattox and Zera Wilson Mattox in Farrsville, Texas. He attended school in Jasper County, Texas. J.C. first came to Kerrville in 1947 to visit his sister, Corinne and after living in Houston, he came to live in Kerrville because of the agreeable climate.
J.C. married the love of his life, Ira Bell Medlock on August 12, 1950. He worked various jobs in Kerrville, including at Schreiner Institute, before Camp Mystic encouraged him to join them on March 20, 1952. It was the beginning of a long and blessed relationship and he continued his work there until his retirement in August, 2012.
J.C. and Ira Bell welcomed a daughter, Karen, in 1962.
J.C. enjoyed working with young people and he mentored generations of young men and women at Mystic. He knew every inch of the camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River and over the years he supervised the building of cabins, managing the stables, training his beloved registered paint horse, Pepper’s Pride, and keeping the infrastructure of Mystic running smooth.
J.C. had a strong work ethic and a quick wit. J.C. will be remembered by thousands of campers, counselors, young men who worked at the camp, and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Mattox of Kerrville; sisters, Georgia Washington of Beaumont, Bennie Myers of Houston, Ollie Abbs and husband Donnie Abbs of Houston; many nieces and nephews, and great, great, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ira Bell Mattox; brothers and sisters, David Mattox, Grant Mattox Jr., Loree Mattox Fowler, Corinne Mattox Nelson, and Martha A. Mattox McZeal.
The family would like to give special thanks to Peterson Hospice; friends, Damon and Dorothy Jean Edmonds of Kerrville, and Johnnie and Tanzie Fowler of Silsbee, Texas.
Memorials may be made in honor of J.C.’s full and blessed life to the Doyle Center of Kerrville, and to the National Alzheimer Association.
Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Kerrville. All are invited to a reception at First United Methodist after graveside services.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
