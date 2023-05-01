Ted Schwarz
Our father, Ted Schwarz, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2023, at the age of 86 in Kerrville.
His service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. The family invites you to the viewing as well from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born in Mason, Texas on November 18, 1936, to Guenther and Marie Schwarz.
He is survived by his wife, Rheba of 64 years. Ted and Rheba raised four children, Rebecca Loop, William Schwarz, Stephen Schwarz, and Jennifer Benner. They have been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Ted has one sister and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
He enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather, and principal. His extracurriculars included ranching, fishing, and family gatherings.
Memorials may be given to Camp Chrysalis of Kerrville, Texas or the Dietert Center.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
