Rubin Edwin Klein
Graveside services for Rubin Edwin Klein, 85, of Kerrville, who passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in a local hospital, will be held 3 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Rev. John Onstott.
He will be lying in state until 2 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
