Louis Michael "Bubba" Vlasek Sr.
Louis Michael "Bubba" Vlasek Sr., died peacefully at home, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, surrounded by family.
Rosary and Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A celebration of life Mass will be held Monday, May 10, 10 a.m., at the Notre Dame Catholic Church. Graveside service will immediately follow at Japonica Cemetery, FM 1340, Hunt.
A resident of Hunt for 79 years, he was born in Shiner, Texas, Feb. 9, 1932. He attended Hunt School; then military college after being drafted into the Korean Conflict. During the Korean Conflict, he served his country from 1952–1954 with the US Army 9th Field Artillery, 3rd Division on the front lines. Upon honorable discharge, in the rank of sergeant, Bubba returned to Hunt and married Sherry Don Huber of Kerrville, Sept. 7, 1957. They were married 18 years and had three children.
Bubba’s entire life’s work revolved around his great love for the outdoors. At a young age, he learned how to operate heavy equipment from another Hunt resident, Pete Schumacher. For decades, he designed and engineered earthen projects in the area: dams, stock ponds, river landings and excavation of massive boulders and rocks for landscaping and construction of rock walls, patios and landings. He worked as a hunting guide and a caretaker for many Houstonians’ summer residences in Hunt.
His love of nature led him to become an avid hunter and fisherman at a very young age and this continued throughout his life. He enjoyed photography, playing the guitar and dancing. Bubba would gladly take you for a spin on the dance floor.
Louis is preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Ellen Vlasek; parents, John James and Agnes Helen Mikes Vlasek; and all of his brothers and sisters, John, Joseph, Edward, Adolph, Alois, Mary, Frank, Lillian, Ann, Rose Margaret and George.
Survivors are daughter, Cynthia Ann Vlasek and son, Louis Michael Vlasek II of Hunt; eleven grandchildren, Casey and Chaunci Garrison, Courtney Lavon Garrison, Caroline Elizabeth Betsill, Grant & Ellen Demers, Kristin Lynne Demers, Hailey Jean Westrum, Cara Cleo Westrum, Jacqulyn Leigh Westrum, Addie and Braxton Mathson, Louis Michael Vlasek III and Amanda Rose Vlasek; eight great-grandchildren, Lucienne Elise Demers, Oliver Nicholas Demers, Blythe Simone Demers, Cullen Everett DeWitt Garrison, Calder William Joaquin Garrison, Stella Louise Davison, Mia Silvia Sandoval and Cooper Alexander Vlasek; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the following with heartfelt appreciation: Peterson Hospice, Brian Keeper, Lisa Davis, Shane Ulandy and favored nephew William (Willy) Vlasek who were at his side throughout his final days.
At Bubba’s request, memorials may be made to the Notre Dame School, 909 Main St., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
