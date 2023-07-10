Robert Carlton Brown
Robert Carlton Brown passed away on July 6, 2023 at home in Georgetown, Texas.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Harper Presbyterian Church with burial following in the Harper Cemetery.
He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas on June 8, 1941, the first child of Clinton and Foye (Parker) Brown of Harper, Texas.
Known by most as “Bob”, he lived on a ranch outside of Harper all his childhood where he learned to love the outdoors and ranching, primarily raising sheep and goats, and growing hydroponic oats and tomatoes with his dad. He was active in 4-H and FFA, showed Merino sheep and Angora goats, and wool fleeces at stock shows. He also played football and was a good student in Harper High School where he graduated in 1959.
He was strong in his faith, was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one of those generous people who would not only offer advice but would pitch in and help whether it was construction, installing electricity, plumbing, irrigation, and even cooking.
Bob attended Tarleton State University for two years, then went on to graduate from Texas A & M University in 1964 with a degree in Agricultural Education. After college he started working for the Federal Land Bank Association in Kerrville as an Assistant Land Appraiser. After 2 years he moved to San Angelo to work for the Federal Land Bank of Houston as Regional Vice President overseeing a large portion of Texas. He continued moving up the ranks and in 1987, Bob became Senior Executive Vice President for Credit Operations for Farm Credit Bank of Texas.
In executive power with the Bank, Bob was able to use this position to further the success of farmers in Texas and the entire United States. In 1996, he, along with his son, Clint, lobbied with Rick Perry and Susan Combs to protect cotton farmers from being discouraged in producing crops due to various insect attacks which would decimate their annual crop yield. The success of this program led to making the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) more aware of the need for crop insurance, insurance which is now available to all farmers in the United States thanks, in big part, to Brown. In doing so, Brown was appointed in 1998-1999 to co-chair the Coalition of American Agricultural Producers, a board which included the State Department of Agriculture from each state along with all the Farm Credit Banks in operation at the time throughout the country.
The goal of the Coalition was to put farmers first, to increase awareness of crop perils and implement insurance to protect every farmer in the United States, and every crop produced. During his tenure at the Bank, Bob also worked tirelessly to save otherwise failing banks from foreclosure in a five-state region including Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. Last, but not least, in 2000, Bob was appointed to serve on the National Drought Committee, a committee specifically organized to address the need for irrigation given known weather patterns and conditions, the crop(s) affected, the latitude and longitude of the planting, and the likelihood that the production in question would succeed or fail due to drought.
When Bob retired after 36 years of service, he was recognized for his many accomplishments in the Farm Credit System. Perhaps more than these accomplishments was his impact on those he worked with. It was said that “Bob epitomized loyalty and dedication to the district and its people, and aways had their best interest at heart.” “Bob was the Godfather to my company and he always treated me like a son.”
In retirement, Bob’s favorite job was being “Grandad” to five incredible kids. It was amazing to see him teach them about his love for the land, fishing, and hunting. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. Bob loved his country, the great state of Texas, and worried about the future of same considering all of the geopolitical unrest and strife the country has faced in recent years. His presence and influence will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delores (Vacek) and his two children: daughter Allison Hohenberger of Johnson City, her husband, Jason, and their three children, Heston, Hudson and Addison; and by his son, Clint Brown of Dallas, his wife, Sasha, and their two sons, Brendan and Caden. He is also survived by his sister, Jan Dodd of Boerne and her husband, Carl.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.