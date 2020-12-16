Evelyn Courville Stutts
On Dec. 11, 2020, Evelyn Courville Stutts was welcomed home into the arms of our loving Savior.
The memorial service will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Le Blanc, Louisiana, to Gussie Rion and Arthur Courville. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas A. Courville.
Evelyn married William H. Stutts on Dec. 14, 1956, and had two children: her son William and her daughter Nancy. They lived in San Antonio, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Huntington Beach, California; and Richardson, Texas. She spent her time cheering on her son and daughter at all their educational, athletic, and personal endeavors. She loved planning family trips to Knotts Berry Farm, Disneyland, Big Bear Mountain, the beach, and camping.
After retirement from working as an administrative assistant to the dean of social sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas, she moved to Kerrville, Texas, in 1992. Kerrville would become her home, as she made lifelong friends that would accompany her on many adventures around the world. Evelyn loved to travel and explore new places, as she was able to visit multiple countries — her favorites included London, France, and Belgium. She loved taking cruises with her friends, which included many moments of laughter, games, and souvenir hunting. Along with traveling, Evelyn enjoyed a love for history and reading.
She loved watching historical television shows and learning new facts to share with her family. Her favorite adventures were spent with her granddaughters, which included trips to Disney World; Prague, Czech Republic; Austria, Vienna; and, of course, summers spent in Kerrville that included walks along the Guadalupe River, dinners at Mamacita’s, and multiple rounds of Skip-Bo.
Evelyn was generous, loving, and strong — she persevered in every circumstance and was an example of determination to those around her. Her joy never came from her own achievements, but the accomplishments and success of those she loved. She believed life was full of opportunities and adventure, and she pressed upon others the ability to “create one’s own happiness.” Evelyn lived life to the fullest, and her legacy will continue to inspire those she loved to do the same. She is survived by her husband William H. Stutts; son Dr. William A. Stutts, his wife Natalia, and family; daughter Nancy Johnson, husband Charles Johnson; granddaughters Amanda and Grace Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all those who lovingly cared for Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Faith Christian Church or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
