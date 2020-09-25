Duffy Kaye Priour
Duffy Kaye Priour, 57, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The family will hold a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
She was born in Tucson, Ariz. to Sydney (Fitzlaugh) McClennahan on Sept. 5, 1963. She met the love of her life, John T Priour, at Criders in Hunt, and they were married on July 29, 1983 in Kerrville.
Duffy was a Tivy High School graduate. She had two children and three granddaughters that swore she hung the moon and stars. She loved those girls with everything she had. She was an active member of the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show. She was a past member of the Hill Country Charity Ball where she served as treasurer and was also involved in the Service Guild.
Duffy had a passion for rescuing and raising a lot of Gods’ creatures from the smallest rabbits and squirrels to deer and her very favorite, raccoons. But what she loved the most was spending afternoons and weekends with her husband, John, at their farm where they raised Dorper sheep and Spanish goats and taught their granddaughters the love of riding horses.
Duffy was preceded in death by her mother, Sydney (Fitzlaugh) McClennahan, and father-in-law, Tommy Priour.
Duffy is survived by her husband of 37 years, John T Priour; her children Taylor Mayhall and husband, Jon, of Kerrville; and Mitchell Priour of College Station, Texas; mother-in-law, Janey Priour of Kerrville; sister, Kelly McClennahan and husband, Chip Barnett, of Georgetown, Texas; nephew and niece, Ben and Gabby Barnett of Georgetown, Texas; aunt and uncle Patricia and Don Hedger of Killdeer, N.D. along with many cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Duffy’s pride and joy were her three granddaughters, Sydney, Reilly and Bailey Mayhall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter or to the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the PRMC ICU Director, Jenna Cummings along with all of the ICU doctors and nurses.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.