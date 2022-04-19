Richard H. Surles, Jr.
Richard H. Surles, Jr. 79, passed away on April 16, 2022 in Kerrville at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Peterson Hospice.
The family held a private service for Richard.
He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Richard H. Surles, Sr. and Elda Belvin Surles. He married Judith Surles in 1964 in El Paso, Texas.
Richard went to schools all over the world as his father was in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas. Richard attended Texas A&M University. While there he was a proud member of the Corp of Cadets. He graduated with a BA in history in 1963. He then graduated from the University of Houston Law School with a JD. He also graduated from the University of Washington with a MS in Law Librarianship.
He was a law professor at several law schools during his working life. He began his legal career as an Assistant Professor at the University of Denver Law School. Following that, he was an Associate Professor at the University of Tennessee. Moving to the University of Oregon, Richard was a full professor. He concluded his career as a full professor at the University of Illinois. At every school, he also was the Director of the Law Library. He was granted a professor emeritus title upon retirement from the University of Illinois.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elda Surles, and by a daughter, Heather Leigh Surles.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Surles, daughter, Stephanie Surles, son, Richard H. Surles III, and his granddaughters, Madelyn Dietz, Keena Dietz, and Zoe Surles.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice, Kerrville, Texas. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the kind doctors, nurses, aides, and staff at Peterson Hospital, River Hills Health and Rehabilitation, and especially to Alfred from Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
