Lucy Ann Evans Fowler
Lucy Ann Evans Fowler, 94, passed away on March 20, 2022, at her home in Kerrville, Texas.
A Funeral Mass will be April 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
She was born in Laredo, Texas, on December 27, 1927, to Silas “Bud” and Irene Barrett Evans.
During Lucy’s childhood years, the family moved to McAllen, Texas. While growing up there, the family would take summer vacations to Kerrville and Hunt, Texas. Lucy fell in love with the Hill Country. She married her high school sweetheart, Gene Fowler, on September 4, 1948. They spent their honeymoon in Hunt, Texas at the brand new Heart of the Hills Resort. Gene was also from the Rio Grande Valley and made his lifelong career in the oilfield services business.
Lucy and Gene lived in McAllen, Texas and had two of their three children, Candy and Lane. In 1957, they moved to Corpus Christi where Lisa was born. They spent twelve years in Corpus, four years in Houston and twenty years in Dallas before Gene retired in 1992. They retired to the Hill Country and Kerrville where they reacquainted themselves with friends from the Rio Grande Valley and built many new and old friendships.
Lucy enjoyed being outdoors and loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. To say Lucy loved golf would be an understatement. She picked up the game in the 1960’s and off she went. She played and competed until she was 88. Lucy also had a “green thumb” and loved nurturing and caring for her plants and flowers.
Lucy’s family and Catholic faith were very important to her. She was a faithful member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, and supported St. Peter Upon the Water. Most of all she loved her family and they loved her. She was our “Mia the Tortilla.“
Lucy is survived by her three children and spouses: Candace and Robert Hawthorne, Lane and Deby Fowler, Lisa and Michael Allen. Her grandchildren: Andrew Hawthorne, Emily and Justin Stephenson, and Kori and Scott Anderson. Her great-grandchildren: Sunday Anderson, Lilah Anderson, Luella Anderson, Marlo Anderson, Julia Stephenson, and Ellie Stephenson.
She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Gene Fowler, her sister Mary Jean Wiley, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Peterson Hospice, St. Vincent de Paul or St. Peter Upon the Water in Ingram, Texas.
The family wishes to thank the incredible caregivers that worked tirelessly to comfort and care for Lucy.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
