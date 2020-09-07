Florence Hutcherson
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, Florence Hutcherson, loving wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 86 with her husband R.W. by her side.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, officiated by Pastor Jack Haberer. Interment will follow also at First Presbyterian Church.
Florence Virginia (nee Bethell) Hutcherson was born on October 28, 1933, in Utopia, Texas, the fourth of five children of Jinks and Lily (nee Dotson) Bethell.
She graduated from Utopia High School in 1951 and soon thereafter married the love of her life R.W. Hutcherson. They were blessed with a daughter, Carol Elaine and son, Thomas Lynn.
Florence and her loving husband R.W. traveled the world together. Whether by jet or cruise, they visited most of Europe, parts of Russia, Australia, Canada and most of the continental United States and Hawaii.
She was a beautiful woman who was elegant, well spoken and charming. She had a very keen memory and grasp of detail most would find daunting. All that and more behind her radiant smile.
In 2002, she retired with her husband R.W. in Kerrville while meticulously furnishing and decorating her Tuscan home. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in August 2020, continuing to date like newlyweds.
She leaves behind her heartbroken family: loving husband, R.W.; daughter, Carol and her husband Robert; sister, Ann West; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lynn; her brothers, Richard and Paul; and sister, Mary.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
