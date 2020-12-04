Mary Ann Stevens
Mrs. James Robert Stevens, 71, nee Mary Ann Kensing of Harper, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 constraints, there will be only a graveside service at the Harper Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Mary Ann was born Oct. 8, 1949 in Fredericksburg, to Levi and Jean Kensing of Harper. She married James Robert “Jim Bob” Stevens on June 8, 1968. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2018.
She was known as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend but all who knew her, knew that her most favorite title of all was ‘Grammy’.
Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters, Sonja Meyer and husband Grant; and Mona Marschall and husband Russell all of Harper. She is also survived by her brother Keith Kensing of Early; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Larry Jung of Harper; brother and sister-in-law, Logan and Gay Stevens of Fredonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Tyler Meyer and fiancé Taylor Schultz of Llano, Kyzar and Kenzie Meyer of Harper, Hayley and Sterling Blocker of Fredericksburg, and Keeley Marschall of Harper.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Jean Kensing and her husband of 50 years, Jim Bob Stevens.
The family offers a sincere thank you to all who cared for Mary Ann during her illness.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.