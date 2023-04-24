Josephine “Josie” Ramirez
Josephine “Josie” Ramirez, 68, of San Antonio, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
She was born in Kerrville, to Felix and Vickie Ramirez on September 19, 1954.
Josie was raised in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School in 1974. She then continued her education and became a Certified Medical assistant, a Licensed Vocational Nurse and finally a Registered Nurse. Nursing was her passion; she loved helping people. Josie was employed by Methodist Hospital for 48 years and was planning to retire at the end of April of this year.
Josie was preceded in death by her dad, Felix Ramirez; mom, Vickie Ramirez; brother, Felix Ramirez Jr.; brother, Joe “Pepe” Ramirez; and her beloved kitty cats, Solomon, Holmes, and Petey.
Survivors include her husband Ray; sisters, Mary Jane Mejia (Felix), Sofia Rendon (Martin), Eva Ramos (Sam) and Stella Metting (Mark). She is also survived by brothers, Paul Ramirez (Silvia), Armando Ramirez (Olga), and Danny Ramirez. There are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom Josie loved and last but not least her beloved cat, Milo (her baby).
Josie’s memory will be cherished by her family forever. She is remembered fondly as a kind and generous person, always wanting to meet any need you may have.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.