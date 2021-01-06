Robert Tilden Smith
Robert Tilden Smith, 82, of Kerrville, passed away at home on Jan. 2, 2021.
Memorial services are pending for the spring.
He was born in Birmingham, Ala. on May 8, 1938 to Hoyt Smith and Mary Lou Robinson. He was married to Linda Sweeney Smith on April 18, 1998 in Houston.
Tilden attended Woodlawn High School in Birmingham, Ala.. From there, he entered the United States Navy and was a Fire Control Technician. At the time he separated from the Navy, he was a Petty Officer 2nd class. (FT2 E5 over achiever). In addition, he was awarded the good conduct ribbon.
After his service in the Navy, he entered the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
He worked as a parts puller and was released by the union for being too good and pulling too many parts during his shifts. This is a testament to his lifelong work ethic.
He had a long prestigious career as Vice President at the Lynn Elliot Company of Houston, Texas. He then went on to organize the entry of the Swiss UPS company Gutor to the US. In the process, he made lifelong friends in Switzerland and Germany. After his retirement from Gutor, he became a highly sought-after consultant. This kept him busy traveling the US and the world, growing business for many companies.
Tilden was active in sports all his life. He was involved with football as a youth and was the Booster Club President for Elsik High School during his son Greg’s junior and senior years. He enjoyed playing tennis, golf and pickleball.
Aside from his love for his family, he was passionate about cars. He was a member of the Porsche Club and the neighborhood car club, organizing the monthly drives.
He was preceded in death by his father Hoyt, mother Mary Lou, and his brother Gary Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Sweeney Smith, his three children from his previous marriage to Sara Lee Stokes Smith; his son Greg Smith (Vanessa), son Chris Smith (Debbie), daughter Tracy Campbell (Alex), as well as Linda’s children John Fuex (Athena), and James Fuex (Julie), his sister Marice Vanderver (Jerry), nephew Jonathon Banai, grandchildren Allison (Nikki), Wesley Fuex, Audrey Fuex, Julian, Michelle (Jim), Lisa, Aaron (Sarah), Dannielle (Randy), and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, we appreciate your support to the charities https://thewayoutfitters.com/, providing activities for disabled children and veterans, or https://wildlife-rescue.org/.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.