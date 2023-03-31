William “Bill” Pickett Maloney
William “Bill” Pickett Maloney, 74, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 27, 2023, in Kerrville.
Bill was born in Camden, New Jersey, to Earle F. and Susan Maloney on June 15, 1948. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Mississippi. He married the love of his life, Carol, on February 7, 1969 in Audubon, New Jersey. Bill and Carol had two children, Eric and Tara. In 1978, they took a leap of faith and moved across the country to Kerrville, after his parents had chosen the beautiful Hill Country to retire in.
Upon moving to Texas, Bill worked at Southwestern Bell in Comfort before taking another leap of faith and opening his own business, ServiceMaster. He eventually changed the name to NatureScape Lawn and Tree Care, and operated that business for 27 years in Kerrville before retiring. He was also a certified arborist and was very passionate about saving trees in the Hill Country. He enjoyed running NatureScape, especially working in the outdoors and had many long-time employees who liked working for him.
Bill was best known for his sense of humor, and his family and friends will remember the funny stories forever. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking like his father, weekly card games with his friends, and traveling with Carol across the country and to Port Aransas for their annual family trip. But his favorite pastime was being Pop Pop to his five grandchildren. They all loved going to Pop Pop and Mum’s house on the hill in Kerrville, where Pop Pop always had random projects for them to work on. They all spent hours there swimming in their pool, building birdhouses in the garage, setting off fireworks, playing ladder golf or hunting for toads. They all adored their Pop Pop and learned many things from him like “less is more” and “there’s no magic.”
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Earle F. and Susan Maloney, and his older brother, Earle Maloney.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol; his son, Eric and wife Alexis; his daughter, Tara and husband Pat; and his five grandchildren, Brady, Kate, Peyton, Jack and Abby, all of Kerrville. He is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Bergeron and her husband Bob, JoAnne Maloney, and Pattie Overstreet and her husband Aaron; and his brother, Michael Maloney and his wife Maxine. Bill also is survived by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Wolfe of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Peggy Whitehead and her husband John of North Carolina; and sister-in-law, Nancy Underwood and her husband Paul of New Jersey. He also is survived by his many nieces and nephews, who all loved their Uncle Bill.
The family wishes to thank the incredible Peterson Hospice nurses and the staff at New Haven Memory Care of Kerrville for all their care of Bill in his final months.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research; or the Arbor Day Foundation, where a tree can be planted in Bill’s memory by visiting www.arborday.org.
A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
