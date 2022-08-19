Betty Draper Ganc White
Betty Draper Ganc White, 79, of Kerrville, passed away on July 28, 2022 in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville.
She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Bob and Ruth Ganc on March 10, 1943. She married Robert Campbell White on January 27, 1967 in Corpus Christi.
Betty attended high school at W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi. She graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and then received her master’s in science education from University of Houston Clear Lake. She worked as a teacher for Webster Intermediate School in Webster, Texas and Living Stones Christian School in Alvin, Texas. Betty finished out her teaching career with Kerrville ISD at the juvenile detention center. She was proud of her work there and felt like she was able to make a difference to many of her students.
Betty enjoyed many crafting activities during her life including stained glass, woodworking, sewing, machine embroidery and quilting. Being an accomplished seamstress, she made suits for Bob, tote bags, other decorative pieces, and most of her own clothing was homemade. Quilts in particular were a love of hers...and were usually made for others to enjoy. Betty had once asked that the quilts made for others be brought to her service for display.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Ruth Ganc; and husband, Bob White.
She is survived by her son, Wesley.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
