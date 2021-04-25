Mary Catherine "Cathy" Hanson
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Hanson passed away in her sleep April 17, 2021 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home (Rehab) in Petersburg, Illinois.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday April 26, 2021. Burial service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at Garden of Memories.
Catherine is survived by her two children, Sheryl DeChaume (Petersburg, IL) and William (Bill) Hanson Jr. (Ingram; two grandchildren, John Hastings (Michelle Hastings) of Petersburg, Ill., Bruce Hastings (Deanna Hastings) of Springfield, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Brittney Hastings, Natalie Hastings, Kirsten Hastings and Chandler Hastings and one great-great-granddaughter, Trinity Hastings. She left behind many loving nieces and nephews and other family members and close friends who will miss her very much.
Catherine was the daughter of the late Richard Marion and Mary Claire (Williams) Tomlinson. Her siblings were Richard Marion Tomlinson Jr., Samuel “Sam” John Tomlinson (dc), William (Bill) Madison Tomlinson (dc), Patricia Bell Polly and David Michael Tomlinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Catherine’s memory to the American Heart Association.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
