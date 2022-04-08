Kathryn Jane “GG” Rich
Kathryn Jane “GG” Rich, 87, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, at her home in Center Point.
A celebration of life will take place on May 7, 2022 at 11 am in Leakey, Texas.
She was born in Pender, Nebraska, on May 7, 1934, to Raymer and Josephine Blackstone.
Early in her childhood, Kathryn moved with her family to Corpus Christi, Texas where she eventually graduated from Ray High School. She was working as a lab technician when she met her husband, R.V. Rich. Being a Navy wife, Kathryn and her husband moved frequently. However, they spent most of their time in the Fort Worth area, where they raised their children, and later moved to the Texas Hill Country in 2002.
Kathryn, referred to as "GG", enjoyed spending time with her family and giving them advice on how to navigate life. She had a knack for meeting new people and picked up many great friends along the way. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, play bingo and collect rocks from various places. One of her favorite pastimes was caring for plants and flowers. Kathryn loved to garden and propagate plants to share with family and friends, so her “green thumb” will truly be missed.
Kathryn is survived by her three children: Terry Morrow, Mary Southwick and husband Rick, Robert Rich and wife Dina. Her grandchildren: Ryan Morrow and wife Jenn, Taylor Lipka and husband Will, Kristyn Niemeyer and husband Erik, Lyndsey McCoy, Cody Rich and wife Sarah, Alicia Green and husband Scott. Her great-grandchildren: Gage and Ever Morrow, Jackson and Olivia Towns, Lex and Jett Lipka, Zia Niemeyer, Brandon Freeman, Breklyn Bashara, Ava and Eden Rich and Ryker Green. Her siblings: Tommy Blackstone and Frances Beseda.
She is preceded in death by her husband, R.V. Rich; her grandson, Thomas Oliver Morrow; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree or flowers in your garden or local community.
Wright's Funeral Parlor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.