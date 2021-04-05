Patricia Beavers-Boise
Patricia Joan Beavers-Boise, 92, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, 11am, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
She was born on March 20, 1929, in Watford, England, and adopted by Frank and Anna Rhoda Stevens.
After growing up in Croxley Green, England, Patricia attended the West Hertfordshire School of Nursing in Watford, and began a 47-year career in skilled nursing in both the UK and America. She spent many years at Porter Hospital in Denver, became Director of Nursing at Edinburgh Hospital in South Texas, and ultimately retired after 13 years with the VA Hospital in Kerrville.
In 1951, she met Glen Earl Beavers, a handsome young American serviceman stationed in England and they were soon married “stateside” in Lincoln, Nebraska. Patricia and Glen had three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Glen passed away in 1996 and Patricia later met and married her second love, Robert Boise, in Kerrville. Robert and Patricia spent their senior years traveling the country in their travel trailer, with her beloved dog Bracken, and also took several trips abroad. Patricia cherished her trips to England to visit her sister, Elizabeth Ahin, and reconnect with her British heritage. A most memorable and precious trip was in 2015 with all of her children and their spouses, touring England together for two weeks.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, and both husbands. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Anne Shine, and sons Lyle Glen Beavers and his wife Kelly, and Mark Allan Beavers and his wife Helen. She is also survived by grandchildren Brice Davis and wife Camille of Dallas, Collin Davis and wife Stephanie of Austin, Sara Davis of Austin, Devon Lord and husband Nathan of Baton Rouge, Kelsey Beavers of Dallas, Hannah Beavers of Austin, and Matthew Beavers of Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, Patricia would be honored if donations were made to any of her favorite charities: Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org), DELTA Rescue (deltarescue.org), or Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.