Jackson Thomas Gray
Jackson Thomas Gray of Kerrville, gained his Angel Wings on Feb. 25, 2021.
Services will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born in Fredericksburg to Rayni and Tommy Gray on November 24, 2020. Jackson was named after his great-great-grandmother, Evelyn Jackson Stewart, and his daddy, Thomas H. Gray III. Jackson was born on his great-great aunt's birthday.
In his short 3 months on Earth, Jackson knew so much love, laughter, and happiness. He was always smiling and showing off his big blue eyes. When he was only 2 days old he rolled over, surprising everyone and showing his great might. He was curious, playful, and always lit up the room. He would eagerly watch his cousins play and they were always making him smile. He was as tall as his cousin, Lyric, who was only two months older. We knew to be fast with diaper changes or we would be drenched. His Mimi and PawPaw spoiled him rotten and he could not have been more loved. They would Facetime him numerous times during the day and he recognized their faces and voices.
His mommy and daddy were his world, as he was theirs. At 2 weeks old, he was able to experience one of his daddy's favorite pastimes, hunting. His daddy loved to hold him and talk to him about adventures. His daddy would "grr" at him and Jackson would show his big toothless smile. When Jackson was fussy his daddy would just walk him around holding and comforting him. He loved to play the "paci" game with daddy. When in daddy's arms he always checked to make sure mommy was watching him. He would spend countless hours in mommy's arms nursing and gazing into her loving face. Jackson enjoyed having his head rubbed by mommy and when done eating would love on his mommy. He loved to play and "coo" at her. She would sing "now now" (Amazing Grace) to him and carry him around the house. His mommy couldn't put him down for more than 20 minutes until he again wanted her. Jackson loved to have his eyebrows rubbed until he fell asleep. Jackson loved to talk to his mommy and tell her all about his day. He was always dressed to impress. His mommy once said, "People always told me that a mother's love was unreal...And now that I look at you, I understand."
Jackson gave us a lifetime of love in his short time on Earth. We know we will get to hold him again one day when we see him at the feet of Jesus but a piece of us all went with him.
"Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you." John 16:22
But Jesus said "Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of Heaven.” Matthew 19:14
Jackson was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Gray, Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Rayni and Tommy Gray; brother, Easton Gray; sister, Kamri and husband Dylan Tubbs and son Mavryk of Kingsland, Texas; grandparents, Brandi and Chris Geron of Midland, Texas; great-grandmother, Nancy Davis of Midland; great-grandfather, David Chandler of Cloudcroft, New Mexico; great-great-grandmother, Evelyn Stewart of Midland; aunts and uncles, Kayla and Gregg Stroud of Midland, Hayli and Joshua Steely of Midland, and Autumn and Levi Geron of Kerrville, James Gray of Kerrville, Amanda and Harley Baker of Sturgis, South Dakota, and Shawna Gray of Rapid City, South Dakota; great aunts and uncles, Staci and Dannie Paglusch of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Jaimi and David Mueller of Seguin, Texas; and great-great aunt, Kay and Robert Henderson.
Pallbearers include Easton Gray, Levi Geron, James Gray, Josh Steely and Gregg Stroud. Honorary pallbearers include Easton Steely, Phynix Geron, Elayna Stroud, Colt Mueller, Jack Mueller and Dylan Tubbs.
